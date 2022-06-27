Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 709 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $311.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,051,092 shares of company stock valued at $321,474,118 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

