Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.00. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

