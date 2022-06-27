Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Increased to €706.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from €700.00 ($736.84) to €706.00 ($743.16) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($786.32) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.00.

Shares of Kering stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. 126,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

