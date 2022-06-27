Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Buys A$14,999.60 in Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon bought 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,999.60 ($10,416.39).

Ada Poon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Ada Poon bought 10,001 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.12 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,185.12 ($35,545.22).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.004 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

