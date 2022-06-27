Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on K. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

NYSE K traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. 4,067,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

