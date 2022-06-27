Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
KMF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 122,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.