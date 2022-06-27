Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

KMF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.55. 122,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,861,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.