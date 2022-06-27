Kattana (KTN) 1-Day Volume Tops $33,689.00

Kattana (KTN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Kattana has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $33,689.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kattana has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076866 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.