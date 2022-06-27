Kalmar Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $3,114.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00143895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00075811 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014452 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,282 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

