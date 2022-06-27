Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 1012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

