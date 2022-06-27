JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 147,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67.

