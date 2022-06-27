JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.39 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.