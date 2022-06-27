JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $284.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.10.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

