Joseph Zimmel Sells 1,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77.

FDS traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.15. 335,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,792. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.64 and its 200 day moving average is $415.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

