JOE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.24 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $76.62 million and $4.24 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00181467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00062855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014538 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 280,606,053 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.