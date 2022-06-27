JMP Securities Lowers Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) to Market Perform

JMP Securities cut shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ATHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Athira Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $16.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.28.

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,767 shares of company stock valued at $39,723 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

