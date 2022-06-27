Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($112.63) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($107.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.20 ($111.79) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($77.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.49.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.