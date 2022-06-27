JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $64.01

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.01, but opened at $66.80. JD.com shares last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 364,740 shares changing hands.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.