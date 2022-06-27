Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Trading Up 4.7%

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 7,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 809,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

