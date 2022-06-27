James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $198.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.43), with a volume of 47426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of £870.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

