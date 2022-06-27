iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stake Increased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.05. 2,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,415. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $302.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

