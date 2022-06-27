iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,415. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.11.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

