iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $60.29 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76.

