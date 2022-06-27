iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.57 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

