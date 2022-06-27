iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $228.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

