iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Cut by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,621 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63.

