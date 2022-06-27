iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 473.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

IEFA traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.03. 13,169,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

