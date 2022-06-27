iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Cut by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $966,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $20,750,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,063. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.