iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP opened at $101.94 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.