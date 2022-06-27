Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 6.8%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86. 83,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,531,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $680.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $8,279,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

