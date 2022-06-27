Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 27th (CGPZF, DBOEY, DRKTF, EADSY, FGROY, FRNWF, HLFFF, MONRF, RPSGF, SAUHY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 27th:

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 240 ($2.94).

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley to €196.10 ($206.42).

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 600 ($7.35).

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €137.00 ($144.21) to €135.00 ($142.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 3,250 ($39.81).

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($93.68) to €70.00 ($73.68). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.50 ($62.63). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84).

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 205 to CHF 150. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($8.95) to €8.10 ($8.53). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,560 ($31.36) to GBX 3,280 ($40.18).

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($17.76) to GBX 1,075 ($13.17).

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 650 ($7.96).

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from €95.00 ($100.00) to €87.00 ($91.58). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from €111.00 ($116.84) to €106.00 ($111.58). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,110 ($13.60) to GBX 1,250 ($15.31).

