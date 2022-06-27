Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

