Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.20. 1,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

