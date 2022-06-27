Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.59. 46,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,373. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.