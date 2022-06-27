Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,616,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208,687 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,783,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,882. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.