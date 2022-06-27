Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,682,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,616,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 508,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 208,687 shares during the period. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,783,000.
NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,882. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.