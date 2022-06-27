Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 365,762 shares.The stock last traded at $37.55 and had previously closed at $37.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

