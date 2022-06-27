Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.53. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,291. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

