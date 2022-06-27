Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $206.94. 8,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,902. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.15 and its 200 day moving average is $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

