Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) versus Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Financial Analysis

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 2 0 2.14

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $71.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 2.94 $169.07 million $1.84 29.70

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences 10.04% 16.88% 7.35%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

