Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.49. 12,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,091. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

