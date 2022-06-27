Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $173,056.39 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $173,056.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $225,754.73.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $983.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

