Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $22,731.80 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $22,731.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Asana by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

