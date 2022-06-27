Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,435 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,545,335.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.84. 132,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $459.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
RMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.