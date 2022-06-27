Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,435 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,012,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,545,335.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.84. 132,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $459.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

