Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $8,733,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,566 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 157,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

