Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Raised to Outperform at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Noble Financial currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:INDO opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

