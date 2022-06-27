IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $144.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IAC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

