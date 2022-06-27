Hydra Price Tops $2.42 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00011684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $20.86 million and $141,060.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00180218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013970 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,366,408 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

