Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises about 3.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Huron Consulting Group worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $62.49. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,141. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

