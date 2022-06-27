Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Raised by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.14% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HII traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.78. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,857. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.69. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

