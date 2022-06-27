H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

HRUFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

