Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period.

Shares of FVC stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $34.01. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

